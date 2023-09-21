Nearly 300 set to graduate at Hillside Teachers’ College

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

HILLSIDE Teachers’ College in Bulawayo is today set to see off 299 graduands in a ceremony that will be officiated by the Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Professor Amon Murwira.

In his foreword to the graduands, the College’s acting principal Dr Sifelani Jabangwe said he was excited that they are sending the graduands who are fully equipped with necessary skills for survival in general as well as far their professional being.

“You are ready, willing and more than able to grasp the torch that we bestow upon you-yours is the future and on you, Zimbabwe will come to depend. Innovate and industrialize, impart problem solving and critical thinking skills to the Zimbabwean learner,” said Dr Jabangwe.

He urged the graduands to contribute positively to the nation’s intent to become an upper middle class society by 2030 and to also impress upon the Zimbabwean learner that they should not hesitate to try new and beneficial ideas.

“Always remember Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo, ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo. Take a cue from our guest of honour’s stance that “an education system that does not produce goods and services is not relevant at all”. May you always lead by example and work hard and uphold your integrity. Above all, you should be of a single aim, have a legitimate and useful purpose and devote yourself unreservedly to it.

I am privileged and heartened to celebrate this special occasion with you as you graduate,” said Dr Jabangwe.

He said it has been an honour and a privilege for him to watch the graduands progress and succeed.

“You have earned this moment, it is your time in the sun and I am so proud of all of you,” he said.