Breaking News
Mai TT nudes leak: blames ex-hubby

Mai TT nudes leak: blames ex-hubby

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

Nearly 7 500 arrested in fight against drugs

30 May, 2023 - 16:05 0 Views
0 Comments
Nearly 7 500 arrested in fight against drugs Illicit drugs

The Chronicle

 Lizzy Nekhoma, Online reporter

POLICE have confirmed the arrest of 7 488 suspected drug dealers under the ongoing operation “no to dangerous drugs and illicit substances”, which was launched in February 2023.

In an update on its official Twitter handle yesterday, the police said: “On 28/05/23, Police arrested 22 people on the operation, “No to dangerous drugs and illicit substances,” bringing cumulative arrests to 7 488.’’

The law enforcement agents are clamping down on drug barons with the Government declaring its full support for the operation.

Dubbed: “No to dangerous drugs and illicit substances: See something, say something”, the operation came after the Government instructed police to redouble their efforts against drug lords supplying unwanted substances to youths.

Government expects the rounding up of drug kingpins would help save young people, many of whom were struggling with drugs.

Numerous raids and arrests have been undertaken across the country and police have recovered stashes of drugs like dagga, crystal meth, heroin, cocaine, ecstasy, and illicit brews popularly known as ‘njengu’.

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting