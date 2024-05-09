NECs ‘fail’ labour law compliance test

Leonard Ncube, [email protected]

GOVERNMENT has expressed concern over low compliance levels to the country’s labour laws by National Employment Councils (NECs) amid revelations that only half of them abide by set regulations.

There are 48 NECs covering 40 economic sectors in the country and 188 members drawn from all the NECs are attending the 9th annual NECs symposium that started on Tuesday in Victoria Falls.

The symposium, which ends today is being held under the theme: “Capacitating the National Employment Councils for Compliance with Regulations in meeting the current and future challenges”.

Officially opening the symposium yesterday, Deputy Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, Cde Mercy Maruva Dinha, said compliance is the bedrock of a just society and adherence to legal principles, assurance and accountability, which safeguards fundamental rights.

She said the country crafted the Labour Amendment Act of 2023 in July last year and expectations were that all NECs should lead by example in implementing the Act, especially with regards to conditions of service for workers.

“It is an observation that only 20 NECs have complied with the same Labour Amendment Act, especially on proportional representation. “Some have requested for an extension while others have completely ignored this provision. This leaves other sectors neglected or disgruntled,” said the Deputy Minister.

“In this regard, we must redouble our efforts to enhance legal literacy, promote access to justice and strengthen institutional frameworks.

“As employment councils, we should take the lead as far as compliance with the law is concerned by fostering a culture of compliance and accountability. We can fortify the foundations of our democracy.”

Deputy Minister Maruva Dinha also challenged NECs to reaffirm their commitment to the rule of law as the cornerstone of social cohesion and economic growth.

She said it was imperative to embrace the guiding principle of leaving no one and no place behind as enshrined in the National Development Strategy 1, which underscores collective commitment to ensuring that benefits of development are equitably distributed, reaching every corner of society and leaving no individual marginalised.

“In pursuit of compliance we must not overlook the concept of corporate governance and ethical conduct as it serves as source of stakeholder confidence,” she said.

“As stewards of good governance, we have the responsibility of safeguarding interests of all stakeholders, employees, employers and community.

“This necessitates the implementation of governance structures management practices and rigorous oversight activities.”

The Deputy Minister implored NECs to reaffirm commitment to upholding the highest standards of corporate governance saying it was through leadership and responsible stewardship that Zimbabwe can cultivate an environment sustainable for innovation and prosperity for all.

She said there was a need to improve conditions of work for all workers, adding that risks can be mitigated by maintaining good standards culture.

There is also room for improvement in enhancing the minimum wage across certain sectors, with already 60 percent of salaries paid in foreign currency and 40 percent in local currency, she added.

Government introduced the new structured currency, the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) as a strategic measure to mitigate market volatility and safeguard employees’ salaries from the detrimental effects of inflation.

“As we embark on this journey together let us remain steadfast in our commitment to building a future defined by prosperity, justice and opportunity for all,” said the Deputy Minister.

She called for enforcement of health and safety measures in workplaces saying the Occupational Health Bill has gone to Parliament before it can be taken to Cabinet committee to be recommended to Cabinet and the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Convention.