Nedbank Burglars arrested

04 Sep, 2023 - 17:09 0 Views
0 Comments
Nedbank Burglars arrested

The Chronicle

Online Writer

TWO men who were allegedly part of a gang broke into Nedbank in Bulawayo’s industrial area and stole over US$270 000 and about R2 million have appeared in court.

Lovemore Gambiza and Ishmael Mudimba, whose addresses were not given, allegedly broke into the bank, where they damaged three safes.

Gambiza and Mudimba were not asked to plead when they initially appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Joseph Maveze, who remanded them in custody to 15 September.

more to follow…

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting