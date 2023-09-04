Nedbank Burglars arrested

Online Writer

TWO men who were allegedly part of a gang broke into Nedbank in Bulawayo’s industrial area and stole over US$270 000 and about R2 million have appeared in court.

Lovemore Gambiza and Ishmael Mudimba, whose addresses were not given, allegedly broke into the bank, where they damaged three safes.

Gambiza and Mudimba were not asked to plead when they initially appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Joseph Maveze, who remanded them in custody to 15 September.

more to follow…