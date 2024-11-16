Nedbank Netball Final Matches in City

Online Reporter

THE Nedbank Premier Netball League season ends in Bulawayo tomorrow with the final bubble games expected to produce champions.

All 16 teams are at White City for the final games that will end with the crowning of champions tomorrow.

Premier Netball League secretary-general Alice Makunura said each one of the teams would have played five games by 1400 hours tomorrow when curtains come down.

Results

ZDF 78-18 Seven Flames, Beitbridge Stars 61-34 Mutare City, Black Rhinos 74-35 Seven Flames, Falcon 42-33 JTI High Flyers, Harare City 52-25 HD, Marondera 39-32 Again Stars