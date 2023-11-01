Nedbank Tour de Great Dyke safe. . . gets nod from Met Dept

Nkosilathi Sibanda, [email protected]

PARTICIPANTS at this year’s Nedbank Tour de Great Dyke will enter the race assured of no disruptions as the organisers were in constant contact with key stakeholders to allay fears of any disturbances that might be caused by weather conditions.

The 320km race is expected to kick start tomorrow at the Zimplats Complex in Selous, to finish on Saturday in Zvishavane.

With preparations already in full swing as the race nears, the organisers have been abreast with the weather updates for the duration of the event and they have contacted the Meteorological Services Department for advise on the predicted conditions.

This came in the wake of the latest developments indicating this week there will be thunderstorms in some part of the country, in particular places in Matabeleland South, Bulawayo, Masvingo and Manicaland.

The prediction also revealed there is a possibility of cloudy conditions this week, lasting up to Friday.

But, that has not dampened the spirit of the race and the Met Department’s forecast showed that the race route would not be affected much.

“The latest update is that from the first of November 2023, the weather is expected to be partly cloudy with precipitation during the day at between six to 12 percent. Given these weather conditions the organisers are confident that the tour will proceed with minimum disruptions,” read the statement from the Nedbank Tour de Great Dyke race.

The race route map marks the starting lap from the Zimplats complex in Selous to Kwekwe, while the second stretch is from Kwekwe to Shurugwi. In the final Mimosa lap, cyclists will ride home from Shurugwi to Zvishavane.

So much action outside the cycle track will be done, as the organisers have said there are pit stops and activations to be done by YAFM in Chegutu, Kadoma, Kwekwe, and Gweru for sponsors and other stakeholders.

This year’s edition is held under the ‘Cycling for wellness, opportunity and charity’.

Meanwhile, the community mobilisation co-ordinator for the race, Paralympian Elliot Mujaji said preparations are progressing well and they have managed to rally local communities along the tour route who have pledged to come out in their numbers to support the cyclists.

“We have moved through Chegutu, Kadoma, Kwekwe, and Gweru. Communities are excited about the tour and can’t wait to see the cyclists ride through or make pit stops in their towns and cities. The community anticipation is extremely high and several schools are already lined up to cheer the daring cyclists,” said Mujaji.

The Tour de Great Dyke was launched in 2016 to promote miner wellness and raise awareness of the investment opportunities in the 550km long, 12km wide Great Dyke geological complex.

Nedbank is the title sponsor of the 2023 edition with other partners being Cimas, Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe, Econet Wireless, Simbisa Brands, Exide Batteries, Sterling Hotels, Utande, Pote Holdings and the Midlands State University. — @NkosieLegend