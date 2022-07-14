Nedlac set to bounce back in Bulawayo

Stanford Chiwanga, Online News Editor

ONE of Bulawayo’s biggest automation companies, Nedlac Enterprises Private Limited, is set to re-open its doors in the city after shutting down in 2019.

The South Africa-headquartered company specialises in the supply of mining and industrial equipment, automation spares, power transmission and material handling and is set to open shop in Bulawayo after heeding President Mnangagwa’s call for diasporans to invest back home.

Nedlac Enterprises closed after its founder and managing director, Mr Prince Abraham, was allegedly swindled of almost US$700 000 by a Bulawayo businesswoman, Delny Deanna Ashley Davies in 2018.

The episode hit Mr Abraham so hard that he packed his bags and left for South Africa where he has other business interests. The closure of Nedlac Enterprises left several people jobless.

Davies, the woman who allegedly duped Mr Abraham, was arrested in 2019 and brought before the courts to face fraud charges.

The matter is still pending before the courts.

In an interview, Mr Abraham said Nedlac Enterprises has since relocated to the United Kingdom where it found new investors who have committed to resurrecting the Zimbabwean branch of the company.

“We are set to bounce back and we are coming back strong. What happened in the past was unfortunate and we leave it to the courts. We won’t comment much on that one because it is not allowed,” he said.

“We have since moved from South Africa to the UK and Nedlac UK has shown a strong interest in reviving the Zimbabwean branch. We are in the process of re-opening.

“The first steps towards re-opening and re-employing the staff that lost jobs is under way. I cannot disclose more details at the moment.”

Mr Abraham said Nedlac UK has been encouraged by the great infrastructure and industrial development taking place in Zimbabwe under the able leadership of President Mnangagwa.

“The investors have taken notice of the great works that are being done in Zimbabwe and we don’t want to be left out,” he said.

“President Mnangagwa has long assured investors that their investments are safe in Zimbabwe and we believe him.

“We want to be part of the good things that are happening in Zimbabwe. We want to assist mines, industries and construction to develop Zimbabwe by providing industrial solutions.

“Only a blind man can dispute the great works that are being done in Zimbabwe and it will be very lucrative for us to invest now.”

Mr Abraham said they had decided to re-open an office in Bulawayo as they see the city as an international operations base they can use to expand throughout Southern Africa.