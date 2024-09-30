“Need for affordable and efficient devices to complement improved connectivity” – Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Minister Dr Tatenda Mavetera

(Seated from left) Director for Economic Affairs and Investment in the Office of Mashonaland West Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Mr Douglas Chiwiro, ICT Minister Dr Tatenda Mavetera, ICT Deputy Minister Dingumuzi Phuti and ICT permanent secretary Dr Beulah Chirume pose for a photo with ICT players after the official opening of the ICT Ministry’s 2024 strategic plan review workshop held in Kadoma on Monday

Mthabisi Tshuma in Kadoma

MINISTER of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Dr Tatenda Mavetera has called on ICT players to offer affordable and efficient devices in light of improved connectivity that the country has experienced this year.

Minister Mavetera made the remarks at the opening ceremony of the ICT Ministry’s 2024 strategic plan review workshop at a local hotel in Kadoma.

The workshop is set to allow the ICT Ministry to review achievements in the past year and deliberate on possible projects they can embark to ensure the country is digitised.

Among the notable achievements that the ICT Ministry undertook in 2024 include the launch of the second phase of the National Rail Fibre Optic Project in Somabhula on the outskirts of Gweru. The project is said to have cost about $18 million.

The Ministry has also put focus to digitising schools through setting up ICT laboratories.

Minister Mavetera said the opening up of the country’s network sector should create business opportunities and employment.

“Improved connectivity must be complemented by access to affordable and efficient devices. Zimbabwe is open for business and we must come up with strategies that lure device manufacturers into Zimbabwe. Entities such as ZITCO must also be supported to effectively play their role in the economy.

“The concept of free wifi zones must also be discussed as we seek ways to further promote access to ICTs. In addition, a comprehensive approach to cybersecurity must be developed. We must invest in training programs for our workforce and collaborate with international partners to bolster our defenses against cyber threats,” said Minister Mavetera.

ICT Deputy Minister Dingumuzi Phuti said delegates’ participation in the workshop highlights the collaborative spirit that is essential for the successful implementation of Ministry’s strategies.

“We appreciate your support and the invaluable perspectives you bring to the table, which will undoubtedly enrich our discussions and outcomes. This workshop is pivotal as we aim to finalize the Reviewed Strategic Plan, develop the 2025 Annual Operational Plan, and establish the Performance Contracts for our leadership team. Your presence and guidance set a positive tone for our deliberations, reminding us of the importance of unity and shared purpose in achieving our goals.

“To all attendees, let us carry forward the momentum generated today as we engage in meaningful discussions over the next few days. Let us commit ourselves to producing outcomes that reflect our dedication to service delivery and innovation within the ICT sector,” said Deputy Minister Phuti.

Also in attendance is Mashonaland West Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Honourable who is represented by Director for Economic Affairs and Investment in her office Mr Douglas Chiwiro, State Owned Enterprises (SOEs), parastatals and key players in the ICT sector.

