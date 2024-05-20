Need for strong female role models in STEM careers: Minister Mavetera

ICT Minister Dr Tatenda Mavetera addresses delegates at the ITU Girls in ICT commemorations held last Friday at Baring Primary School in Mutare, Manicaland province

Mthabisi Tshuma recently in Mutare

THERE is a critical need for strong female role models in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) careers in order to enhance active participation of girls and young women in information communication technology (ICT), Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services, Dr Tatenda Mavetera, has said.

She made the remarks at this year’s edition of the ITU Girls in ICT Day commemorations that were held last Friday at Baring Primary School in Mutare, Manicaland province.

Addressing delegates at the event, Dr Mavetera implored women to stand their ground in order to inspire the future generations in taking up ICT as professional jobs.

“This year’s theme for the Girls in ICT Day celebrations is: ‘Leadership’, and underscores the critical need for strong female role models in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) careers,” she said.

“To thrive in ICT, girls and young women must be exposed to women in leadership positions, fostering inspiration and breaking down barriers that hinder their progress.

“The Girls in ICT Day 2024 theme aims to address these challenges, encouraging empowerment and leadership development for a more equitable future in ICT. Female leadership in ICT is paramount as it provides girls and young women with essential exposure to successful role models who can inspire them to overcome barriers and stereotypes prevalent in male-dominated industries,” said Dr Mavetera.

She said female leaders serve as catalysts for change by motivating girls to pursue their passions fearlessly, thereby bridging the gender gap in STEM professions.

“The absence of proper mentorship and guidance often impedes girls from thriving in ICT, hence, fostering a supportive environment with strong female mentors is crucial for their professional growth,” said Dr Mavetera. “To encourage more female leadership in ICT, it is imperative to implement targeted strategies such as mentoring programmes, networking opportunities, educational initiatives, and inclusive policies that promote gender diversity at all levels.

“These concerted efforts will not only attract more women into leadership roles but also create an ecosystem where they can thrive professionally while inspiring future generations of tech-savvy individuals.” The minister said women leaders play a pivotal role in shaping girls’ interest and success in ICT through their impactful initiatives aimed at empowering young minds to explore STEM fields confidently.

Examples abound of successful programmes led by women that have significantly contributed to increasing girls participation levels within technology-related disciplines.

“Such initiatives not only enhance diversity but also elevate overall innovation and creativity within the industry,” said Dr Mavetera.

“As we celebrate this year’s edition of the Girls in ICT Day, we want to applaud our father and President, His Excellency, Dr E.D. Mnangagwa for his visionary leadership, which has seen a woman being appointed as a Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services for the first time in Zimbabwe since the 2009 when the ministry was formed.

“The Second Republic has also seen the appointment of the First Female Permanent Secretary for the ICT Ministry in the mold of Dr Beaullah Chirume. We have also seen during the Second Republic, women take leadership roles in the Computer Society of Zimbabwe, where Ms Joice Benza is currently the President. The President has truly set the tone for leaving no man and woman behind.”

