Nees’ Warriors line-up: Prince Dube, Arubi and Mussa bounce back

STRIKER, Prince Dube, goalkeeper Washington Arubi and team manager, Sharif Mussa lead the list of names of those who have bounced back into the national team fold after new coach, Michael Nees picked his first Warriors squad and technical team.

The announced Warriors squad will clash in the Afcon 2025 Qualifiers against Kenya and Cameroon next month in Uganda.

The players will report for camp in Kampala on Sunday.

Nees’ first assignment with the Warriors will be on September 6 when Zimbabwe face Kenya before a date with Cameroon four days later.

Nees who was unveiled last week will be assisted by Takesure Chiragwi while Pernel McKop will be the goalkeepers’ coach.

Abraham Mbaiwa of Highlanders will take the role of fitness trainer.

Mussa has not been involved with the side for a while.

Also making a comeback is goalkeeper, Washington Arubi who will face competition from Donovan Bernard and young Marley Tavaziva who plays for Brentford in England.

While Dube makes a return following newly found form at Young Africans, there is no place in the team for the three leading scorers in the local league, William Manondo, Khama Billiat and Tymon Machope who are all on 10 goals.

There had been rumuors Billiat could be returning to the national team but that wait continues.

Former Highlanders striker, Mkhokheli Dube has tipped Dube to shine in Warriors colours.

“I think the coach has shown he is picking players based on their form, which is a good thing because it motivates other players as well. I think it’s a deserved call-up for Prince given the form he has been in of late,” said Dube.

The strikeforce is completed by Tinotenda Kadewere (FC Nantes), Douglas Mapfumo (Polokwane City) and Obriel Chirinda (Ngezi Platinum).

There is no place in the team for Marvelous Nakamba who could return to action for the first time in a long time this evening when his Luton Town outfit plays in the Carabao Cup tonight.

Zifa media explained the inclusion of Hadebe who remains “clubless.”

“Teenage Hadebe has secured a new club, but the club has requested that they be allowed to be the ones to make an announcement,” said Zifa.

A surprise inclusion in the squad is Andrew Mbeba who has not been making the Highlanders squad lately.

Warriors Squad

GOALKEEPERS: Washington Arubi (Marumo Gallants), Marley Tavaziva (Brentford), Bernard Donovan (Chicken Inn).

DEFENDERS: Gerald Takwara (Al Minaa SC), Brendan Galloway (Plymouth Argyle), Munashe, Garananga (FC Copenhagen), Andrew Mbeba (Highlanders), Godknows Murwira (Caps United), Emmanuel Jalai (Dynamos), Teenage Hadebe*

MIDFIELDERS: Marshall Munetsi (Stade de Reims), Andy Rinomhota (Cardiff City), Jordan Zemura (Udinese), Walter Musona (Simba Bhora), Daniel Msendami (Marumo Gallants), Brian Banda (FC Platinum), Tawanda Maswanhise (Motherwell), Richard Hachiro (Ngezi Platinum), Tawanda Chirewa (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

FORWARDS: Tinotenda Kadewere (FC Nantes), Douglas Mapfumo (Polokwane City), Prince Dube, (Young Africans), Obriel Chirinda (Ngezi Platinum)

Technical team: Michael Nees (Head Coach), Takesure Chiragwi (Assistant Coach), Pernel McKop (Goalkeepers Coach) Abraham Mbaiwa (Fitness Trainer), James Makoni (Performance Analyst), Nick Munyonga (Team Doctor), Steve Hungwe (Physiotherapist), Lennon Gwara (Masseur), Sharif Mussa (Team Manager). — @innocentskizoe.