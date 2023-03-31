Negligent driver kills pedestrian

Peter Matika, Online Desk

Police in Bulawayo are investigating a road accident that left a pedestrian dead last night, due to negligent driving by a motorist.

The accident occurred last night at around 8 PM along Luveve Road in Bulawayo.

In a statement, police said the course of the accident was negligence.

“The cause of the accident was due to the white Toyota Hiace driver’s failure to keep a proper lookout and is helping the police with investigations. The driver is a male adult aged 32 years, from Lobengula West, Bulawayo was driving along Luveve Road with two passengers on board.

“An unidentified male adult (pedestrian), approximately 40 years of age was crossing Luveve Road when he was hit by the Toyota Hiace. As a result of the accident, the pedestrian sustained serious head injuries and died on the spot. His body was ferried to UBH for post-mortem” said Bulawayo provincial spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube.

He urged drivers to apply extreme caution when driving.

“Drivers are warned to drive with due care and always follow road traffic regulations to avoid loss of lives. This accident was avoidable, had the driver applied himself fully. The unfortunate and uncalled for behaviour of this motorist has killed an innocent person,” said Insp Ncube