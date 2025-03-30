  • Today Sun, 30 Mar 2025

Neighbourhood watch committee member dodges a bullet

Neighbourhood watch committee member dodges a bullet

 

Raymond Jaravaza, [email protected]

A NKETA suburb neighbourhood watch committee member is lucky to be alive after a unknown man, one of three suspected armed robbers, fired a shot at him during a patrol in the area last Friday night.

Mr Yeki Ncube was on night patrol with two other neighbourhood watch committee members when the incident took place.

The team was on patrol in Nketa 8 suburb when they encountered three men carrying bags in the middle of the night.

The neighbourhood watch members asked to search the bags and out of the blue one of the three unknown individuals pulled out a gun and fired a single shot, aimed at Mr Ncube.

‘I still can’t believe how the bullet missed hitting me. The guy just pulled out a gun and fired a single shot. They ran away into the darkness after that,” Mr Ncube told Chronicle on Sunday afternoon.

The team made a police report after the incident.

 

You Might Also Like

/
  • Ignore calls for protests: Minister Musw... Headlines

    Ignore calls for protests: Minister Musw...

    Harare Bureau Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere has urged Zimbabweans to ignore calls for protests by misguided elements, assuring the nation that the country’s security sector is well-prepared to maintain law and order. Dr Muswere said this while addressing the media in Harare on Saturday morning. “As official Government spokesman, I […]

    Continue Reading...

Comments