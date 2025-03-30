Neighbourhood watch committee member dodges a bullet

Raymond Jaravaza, [email protected]

A NKETA suburb neighbourhood watch committee member is lucky to be alive after a unknown man, one of three suspected armed robbers, fired a shot at him during a patrol in the area last Friday night.

Mr Yeki Ncube was on night patrol with two other neighbourhood watch committee members when the incident took place.

The team was on patrol in Nketa 8 suburb when they encountered three men carrying bags in the middle of the night.

The neighbourhood watch members asked to search the bags and out of the blue one of the three unknown individuals pulled out a gun and fired a single shot, aimed at Mr Ncube.

‘I still can’t believe how the bullet missed hitting me. The guy just pulled out a gun and fired a single shot. They ran away into the darkness after that,” Mr Ncube told Chronicle on Sunday afternoon.

The team made a police report after the incident.