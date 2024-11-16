Neighbourhood watch member jailed for releasing detained suspects

Sheronrose Mugombi, [email protected]

A 56-YEAR-OLD member of the neighbourhood watch committee from Hurungwe in Mashonaland West, was jailed for three months after releasing a detained suspects and demanding a bribe.

Stephen Chivafa released two people who were arrested on theft charges at Kapfunde Police Post. He released them and demanded US$10.

In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said on 11 May at around 12 am Stephen Chivafa who is a member of the neighbourhood watch committee released two accused people who were arrested on theft charges at ZRP Kapfunde post. He released the suspects and demanded US$10. Chivafa was sentenced to three months imprisonment.