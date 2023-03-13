Nengomasha aims to make positive impact

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

NEWLY appointed Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) director-general Elleta Nengomasha is looking forward to making a positive impact at the helm of the supreme sports governing body with a desire to improve the sports industry.

Nengomasha was announced as the substantive head of SRC secretariat last Friday, making history as she became the first woman to lead the organisation.

In an interview with Chronicle Sports, Nengomasha, who officially starts her new role on April 1 said she is ready for the task ahead.

“I am elated and humbled to be entrusted with the responsibility to lead the SRC. I am ready and committed to fulfil the mandate of this appointment. I look forward to a positive, transformational and impactful tenure.

“I take this opportunity to thank the Board of Commissioners of the Sports and Recreation Commission (‘SRC’), the Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation, Dr. K L Coventry, and His Excellency, The President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Dr. E D Mnangagwa for presenting me with an opportunity to serve my country and to add value to the sector,” said Nengomasha.

The incoming SRC director-general also acknowledged the great work done by her predecessor Sebastian Garikai who had been the acting SRC DG.

Before her appointment, Nengomasha was SRC’s director of business development, marketing and corporate communications.

The substantive appointment comes three years after SRC suspended Prince Mupazviriho.

“The Board of Commissioners of the Sports And Recreation Commission (‘SRC’) advises that following the approval of its recommendations by the Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts & Recreation, Dr. K L Coventry, and with the consent of His Excellency, The President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Dr. E D Mnangagwa, it has, in terms of Section 24 of the Sports and Recreation Act, appointed Ms. Elleta Nengomasha as the Director-General of the SRC.

“The appointment is with effect from 1st April, 2023.

“Mr. Sebastian Garikai, the Acting Director-General of the SRC will revert to his position of Director Sport & Recreation Development. The SRC wishes to thank Mr. Garikai for his hard work and diligence during the period he was Acting Director-General.

He will continue to enjoy the full support of the Board as he resumes his previous role,” said the SRC board chairperson Gerald Mlotshwa.

Nengomasha’s ascendency is worth celebrating, not only that a woman has been given the responsibility to drive the supreme sports body, but is in line with the Government’s commitment to create equal opportunities.

About being the first female DG, Nengomasha said: “This is a key milestone in terms of the Sports and Recreation Commission having a female Director General. It cements the strides taken by the industry in recognising and acknowledging the capabilities of women in sport.” — @ZililoR