Net closing in on armed robber who used girlfriend as human shield . . . Three arrested in $8,800 heist case

Prince Ngwenya, pthabiso418@g mail.com

POLICE in Bulawayo have launched a man hunt for a suspected armed robber who used his girlfriend as a human shield during a shootout with the police of which he later escaped.

The man Simelweyinkosi Dube is also linked to an attempted murder case.

He was part of a gang which broke into a house, in Gwanda on July 30, holding its occupants hostage, and making off with $8,800 worth of money and valuables.

In a statement, Bulawayo Provincial Police Spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said anyone with information on Dube’s location may report to the nearest police station.

“On the 30th of July 2023 the wanted suspect Simelweyinkosi Dube, Mlungisi Sibanda a male adult aged 44 of Nketa, Alex Cabangani Moyo a male adult aged 37 and Vusumuzi Moyo a male adult aged 27 both from Cowdray Park Bulawayo broke into their house armed with a knife and a pistol. They pepper sprayed the victims threatening to kill them whilst demanding for cash and Gold. They also grabbed complainant’s husband and they tied their hands with electric cables. They forced the complainants to open the safe and took money worth $ 8000 USD together with 15 by 9mm live ammunition and an FN 9mm pistol Total value stolen was $8800 USD,” he said.

Inspector Ncube said Dube, when he was tracked down for another armed robbery, fired at police while using his girlfriend as a shield before successfully escaping from his homestead.

“Police detectives picked some information to the effect that Mlungisi Sibanda was also part of the robbery case and they managed to arrest him. He implicated Alex Cabangani Moyo, Vusumuzi Moyo and the wanted suspect Simelweyinkosi Dube.

“Police managed to arrest Alex Cabangani Moyo and Vusumuzi Moyo leading to the recovery of the CZ pistol loaded with seven rounds. The arrested accused persons admitted to have committed the robbery case together with the wanted suspect.

“On the 1st of August the Police detectives took cover and knocked on the wanted suspect’s door. His girlfriend a female adult aged 26 responded to the knock and indicated that she was alone in the house. As she opened the door, the wanted suspect who was using her as a shield began firing towards the detectives as he sneaked out and manage to escape,” said Inspector Ncube.