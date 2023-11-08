Net metering can help ease power shortages

Net metering is a system that allows solar energy system owners to sell excess electricity they produce to the grid and get credited for it (File picture)

Leonard Ncube, [email protected]

ZIMBABWE is facing a serious problem of power shortages, as the demand for electricity exceeds the local generation capacity and imports. This affects both commercial and domestic consumers, who have to endure daily load shedding and high electricity bills. However, there is a solution that can help them reduce their dependence on the grid and save money: net metering.

Net metering is a system that allows solar energy system owners to sell the excess electricity they produce to the grid and get credited for it. This way, they can use the grid as a backup when their solar system is not producing enough power, or when they need more power than their system can provide.

Net metering is regulated by the National Renewable Energy Policy of 2019 and implemented through SI 86 of 2018 and its amendment SI 38 of 2022.

Net metering is beneficial for both the consumers and the utility. For the consumers, net metering can lower their electricity bills, increase their energy security, and reduce their carbon footprint.

For the utility, net metering can help diversify the energy mix, reduce transmission and distribution losses, and defer costly investments in new power plants and infrastructure.

Zimbabwe has a huge potential for solar energy, which is largely untapped and underutilised. According to the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera), the country has an estimated potential of 109GW of electricity from solar PV and 39.3GW from wind energy.

However, the current installed capacity of solar PV is only 8.869MW, of which 78 percent is commercial and 22 percent is domestic. Zera has approved 145 net metering connections as of September 2021, and is processing 97 more applications with a capacity of 8.9MW.

To promote net metering, Zera is lobbying for VAT exemption on renewable energy and energy efficiency products, such as solar panels and lithium batteries, to make them more affordable for the consumers. Zera is also working on resolving the billing challenges for net metered customers, by installing a modern billing software that is compatible with net metering.

In addition, Zera is developing the implementation framework for virtual net metering, which will allow consumers to share the benefits of net metering without having to physically connect their meters to the solar generating system.

Zera Engineer for Renewable Energy, Mr Tobias Mudzingwa said that net metering is one of the ways to address the power shortages in the country.

“Zimbabwe is experiencing power shortages mainly due to a rise in electricity demand in the face of limited local generation capacity and imports. The National Development Strategy 1 prioritises promotion of new and renewable energy sources and the country is committed to the revised target of 40 percent per capita emissions reduction across all sectors of the economy below the projected business as usual scenario by 2030.”

He urged consumers to take advantage of the net metering opportunity and invest in solar energy systems.

“The utility is currently processing 97 applications with a capacity of 8.9 MW. Net metering however faces challenges such as high upfront cost of solar equipment — Zera is lobbying for VAT exemption on RE and EE products to make them affordable. On billing challenges, ZETDC is resolving the billing issues for all net metered customers. They are in the process of installing a modern billing software that is compatible with net metering,” he said.

Net metering is a win-win situation for both the consumers and the utility, as it can help them cope with the power shortages and achieve the national goals of renewable energy and emissions reduction.

By investing in net metering, consumers can enjoy the benefits of solar energy and contribute to the development of the country.

Zera is currently developing the implementation framework.

“As chief executives or as organisations, what stops you from considering Net Metering in your 2024 strategy? Corporates are encouraged to embrace net metering to reduce or offset their electricity bills to become more profitable and at the same time reducing their carbon footprints.

“Net metering reduces daytime load shedding as well electricity imports and saves energy which can otherwise be channeled to other productive sectors of the economy such as industry and mining,” said Mr Mudzingwa.

He said increased implementation of net metering will go a long way in accelerating energy transition and helps the country to meet its climate change and Sustainable Development Goals.