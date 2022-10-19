Netball chairperson praises Bulawayo for winning First Lady tournament

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Netball Association (Zina) Bulawayo chairperson Joseph Nkomazana has praised the province for winning the First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa’s Drug Survivors’ Sports Tournament.

The competition held at White City Stadium last week is aimed at curbing drug abuse amongst the youth.

The tournament was launched in Harare before it was taken to Kadoma in Mashonaland West, making Bulawayo the third stop.

Bulawayo, Matabeleland North and Matabeleland South provinces converged at White City Stadium in Bulawayo for the third leg of the competition.

Bulawayo province beat Matabeleland South province 24-3 to be crowned champions.

“We are pleased as a province to have won this competition. This goes to show the talent that we possess as a province. All we need is support like what we saw last week. I am glad that when the opportunity availed itself we did not disappoint. We thank our First Lady for encouraging youths to get involved in sporting programmes so that they desist from drugs and abuse.

“We also thank Amai for the job well done by making everyone who participated get prizes on the day. To all other stakeholders in Bulawayo as Netball we wish Bulawayo can do the same thing as our First Lady did by helping a girl child. Let’s support them so that they don’t engage in Drugs,” said Nkomazana.

