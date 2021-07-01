Netball coach Dube dies

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE netball fraternity has been plunged into mourning following the death of veteran Matabeleland South-based administrator and Blanket Mine netball coach John Dube.

Dube (65) died at Phakamani Clinic in Gwanda on Tuesday night after a long battle with hypertension, which forced him take a sabbatical from the game that had become part of his DNA.

His daughter Lucia confirmed the passing away of her father who fits the netball legendary status.

She said the family was still in shock.

“Dad is no more, he breathed his last at around 7pm on Tuesday and as a family we have lost a big pillar of strength,” said Lucia.

She described the late Dube as an ever jovial person who never got angry at anyone but would always avail himself to assist others.

Dube was a long-serving Zimbabwe Netball Association (Zina) fixtures secretary for Matabeleland South while also coaching Blanket Mine netball club, which has produced a number of top netball players.

Lucia said her father’s body will be taken to their rural home in Chirumanzu in the Midlands province where he will be buried tomorrow.

Dube leaves behind wife Soneni, seven children and 10 grandchildren.

Mourners are gathered at house number 21 Top Ten, Blanket Mine.