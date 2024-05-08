Netflix debuts ‘Real Estate Sisters’, pioneering film by Zimbabwean and South African writers

Zoe Ramushu and Gina Koffman at the premier of Real Estate Sisters in Hyde Park Johannesburg

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

Zimbabwean writer Zoe Ramushu and South African writer Reabetswe Moeti-Vogt have reached a significant milestone as their latest film, “Real Estate Sisters” recently made its global debut on Netflix.

This follows its special screening in New York and its premiere at the Joburg Film Festival in February.

The comedy feature is directed by Reabetswe Moeti-Vogt and produced by Moeti-Vogt and Ramushu’s company, Totem Zea, which is proudly a 100 percent Black female-owned enterprise.

The cast includes prominent actors like Gina Koffman, Leera Mthethwa, Lerato Makheta, Marcus Mabusela, and Sibongile Nojila, among others, who bring to life the story set in Pretoria, South Africa. The film showcases the comedic escapades of two ambitious sisters running a faltering real estate agency who dream of upgrading to high-end suburban homes. The plot thickens in the film as the sisters, while trying to sell a multi-million Rand mansion, stumble upon a dead body in the basement. Their resolve is tested as they navigate challenges with underworld figures to secure a potential buyer.

In an interview, Ramushu said: “With this feature film produced by Totem Zea and showcased globally, we’re demonstrating that your location, skin colour, or age should never constrain your aspirations and ambitions, particularly as a young Black woman.”

She noted her excitement about returning to New York where she previously received a Student Oscar nomination.

David Alex Wilson of Mad Moth Communications stated, “Real Estate Sisters is one of six micro-budget projects backed by a joint film fund from Netflix and the National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF). This initiative aims to support filmmakers and revitalise the creative industry affected by the pandemic while creating job opportunities.”

“The film is a tribute to Moeti-Vogt’s hometown of Pretoria, capturing its vibrant cosmopolitan essence and the distinct character of its residents,” Wilson added. – @mthabisi_mthire