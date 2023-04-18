Netizens drape on the Zimbabwe Flag in Uhuru celebration

Flora Fadzai Sibanda, Online Reporter

IN a show of patriotism, Zimbabweans around the world took to social media to celebrate Independence Day by taking pictures with the National Flag and penning messages to show their love for the Motherland.

Zimbabwe marked 43 years of Independence from colonial rule on 18 April.

Trending on Twitter was “the flag and face” challenge in which Zimbabweans created a picture trend that had most people talking about the beauty of the women being reflected through images with the flag.

Other trends which were famous for the day were @43 with most Zimbabweans showing pride and love for the country they were born in.

Some people shared celebration pictures which were taken at different locations around the country.

Some of the tweets Chronicle came across include the following,

@VictorKamhuka tweeted: “It’s our land we love it and we will always be proud to be Zimbabweans @43.”

@Don_Divah posted: “My beloved Nation, @43”

“Happy Independence Day Zimbabwe @43” @GroupAirFreight wrote.

@britejnrzonge wrote: “History Written In Blood Cannot Be Erased By Lies Written In Ink. Zimbabwe @43.”

@TinotendaGacha1 waxed lyrical saying: “Zim @43. We fought for our land. We fought for our Sovereignty. We will continue remain resolute to the ethos of our revolution. War veterans, traditional leaders, ex detainees, our forefathers, grandmother, grandfather all plays a vital role in the liberation struggle.”

@FelySMutsakani paid tribute to the country’s liberation icons, tweeting: “We can’t talk of independence without mentioning @edmnangagwa he was part of the liberation struggle liberating our nation from the shackles of colonial bondage. Both men and women played a vital role in the independence of our country, let’s cherish this [email protected].”[email protected]_sibanda