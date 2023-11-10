NetOne Albun Honde Valley Marathon set for November 18

Innocent Kurira, Innocent.kurira.chronicle.co.zw

ORGANISERS of the NetOne Albun Honde Valley Marathon have partnered with transport company CAG coaches to help ease transport headaches for those willing to take part in the event.

The marathon will take place on November 18 at Hauna Business Centre in the Eastern Highlands.

In a statement on Thurday, organisers revealed that preparations for the event are sailing smoothly.

“Honde Valley marathon runners who are not driving and may be cracking their heads about how to get to Honde Valley for the Marathon. Albun Honde Valley Marathon have partnered with CAG coaches and bus company to have a bus from Harare,specifically for the Honde Valley Marathon,leaving in the morning of the 17th of November, from Harare Sports Club, and coming back after the Marathon in the afternoon of the 18th of November,” read the statement.

Winners in both the men and women’s categories will get $500 while the second and third-placed athletes will get $300 and $200 respectively.

The half marathon aims to promote tourism and wellness in the Eastern Highlands.

The NetOne Albun Honde Valley Marathon is a brainchild of Alois Bunjira, a CAPS United and Darryn T legend.

The athletes who will be taking part in the event, which the half marathon is the main one and 10km are in for a big challenge owing to the grueling but very scenic hilly terrain. Honde Valley is an untapped gem of Zimbabwean tourism.

-@innocentskizoe