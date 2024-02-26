NetOne Calls for registration of distributors in compliance with ZIMRA’s Finance Bill No. 2 of 2023

Bongokuhle Moyo, Online reporter

NETONE, In compliance with the Finance Bill No. 2 of 2023 announced by the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) is calling for the registration of distributors to sell the mobile network provider’s products.

In a statement on X, NetOne said: “All Individuals or Corporations interested in selling NetOne products to submit the following: VAT certificate, Tax Clearance Certificate, CR6 and CR14, Shop license, 3 Passport-size photos, 4 Fingerprint forms and 3 Months bank statement.”

“Those interested can submit their registration documents at NetOne Head Office or Regional Offices. NetOne Cellular Private Limited 16th Floor, Kopje building 1 Jason Moyo Avenue, Harare PO Box CY 579, Causeway Harare”, reads the statement