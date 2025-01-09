NetOne commits to Zimbabwe’s Digital Revolution in 2025

Mthabisi Tshuma [email protected]

AS Zimbabwe’s Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector stands on the brink of transformation, 2025 is set to be a pivotal year, with state-owned telecommunications provider NetOne spearheading the country’s digital revolution.

Driven by its unwavering commitment to innovation, inclusivity, and excellence, NetOne is poised to redefine Zimbabwe’s digital economy. The company is not just evolving; it is revolutionising how Zimbabwe connects, transacts, and thrives, with bold ambitions, cutting-edge technology, and a drive to create value for all.

NetOne Group Chief Executive Officer, Engineer Raphael Mushanawani, outlined the company’s ambitious vision to become a billion-dollar enterprise,while fostering a digital ecosystem that uplifts communities and accelerates economic growth.

“This ambition goes beyond revenue. It is about fostering a digital ecosystem that uplifts communities, accelerates economic growth, and bridges socio-economic divides.

“In 2025, we are delivering not just connectivity but empowerment. Our mission is to harness the power of technology to create opportunities for every Zimbabwean. From AI-driven solutions to transformative financial services, we are building a future where innovation meets inclusivity,” said Eng Mushanawani.

He emphasised that every milestone NetOne achieves in 2025 aligns with Zimbabwe’s National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) and Vision 2030.

“By expanding our network into underserved areas and providing transformative digital solutions, we are actively driving the country’s socio-economic progress. Whether it’s empowering rural communities with connectivity, equipping schools with digital tools, or enabling businesses to thrive in a tech-driven marketplace, NetOne’s contributions are tangible and transformative.

“Our work is deeply aligned with national priorities. As we deliver on our commitments in 2025, we are laying the groundwork for Zimbabwe to emerge as a regional leader in digital innovation and economic development,” said Eng Mushanawani.

NetOne Chief Commercial Officer, Learnmore Musunda, underscored the company’s mission, stating:

“NetOne is not merely a telecommunications provider; it is the engine of Zimbabwe’s digital economy. This year, we are introducing solutions that will not only transform lives but also inspire confidence in the limitless potential of a connected Zimbabwe.

“At the heart of NetOne’s 2025 strategy lies its commitment to leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance connectivity and optimise customer experiences. This technological leap is set to deliver an unparalleled level of personalisation and efficiency, redefining how individuals and businesses interact with digital platforms,” said Mr Musunda.

He highlighted the transformative impact of the planned ICT developments on productivity within communities.

“Imagine a world where farmers use AI-powered insights to improve yields, students in rural areas access real-time educational resources, and businesses streamline operations with intelligent tools. This is the future NetOne is building—a future that is equitable, innovative, and transformative.

“The company’s seamless network continues to provide uninterrupted connectivity, ensuring every Zimbabwean, regardless of location, can participate in and benefit from the digital economy. Upcoming 5G rollouts and enhanced network infrastructure will further solidify NetOne’s position as the backbone of Zimbabwe’s digital transformation,” said Mr Musunda.

NetOne’s flagship mobile financial service, OneMoney, is also playing a crucial role in promoting financial inclusivity in Zimbabwe.

“With new innovations set to launch in 2025, OneMoney is becoming an indispensable tool for both individuals and businesses. From enabling seamless digital payments to offering financial solutions for the unbanked, OneMoney is breaking barriers that once limited access to financial services.

“For small businesses, it is a lifeline; for individuals, it is a gateway to economic participation. Financial inclusion is not just a goal—it is a necessity for national development. OneMoney is at the forefront of this mission, ensuring that no Zimbabwean is left behind in our journey toward a fully digitised economy,” said Mr Musunda.

NetOne’s efforts in 2025 aim to establish Zimbabwe as a regional leader in digital innovation while contributing significantly to the nation’s socio-economic development.

