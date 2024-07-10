Netone Employees in court for sharing company’s sensitive information with a hacker

Ronald Mpofu – [email protected]

NETONE’S Brand Officer and Billing Engineer have appeared before the Harare Magistrates’ Court on allegations of hacking the company’s system to steal funds.

Linda Mutemeri (30) and Anotida Dee Munyaradzi (30) allegedly connived with Blessing Tizirai Mudarikwa- a known hacker who is still at large- to bridge the system’s security mechanism.

In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said: “Allegations are that sometime between February and July 2023 the accused persons acting in connivance with Blessing Tizirai Mudarikwa who is still at large sought to hack the NetOne system with the intention to misappropriate funds. Pursuant to their plan the accused persons shared the company’s confidential, sensitive and critical internal configurations with Blessing Tizirai Mudarikwa who is a known hacker enabling him to access the system.”

However, it is said that their operation failed due to complex security mechanisms in the system.

The accused persons were granted USD $500 bail.