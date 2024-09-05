NetOne joins fight against drug and substance abuse

Tsholotsho youths pose for a photo with a Netone official at the mobile network provider’s Anti Drug Awareness campaign held at John Landa Nkomo High School in Tsholotsho

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Reporter

STATE OWNED leading mobile network provider NetOne has joined the fight against drug and substance abuse where last Friday it held an Anti-Drug campaign at John Landa Nkomo High School in Tsholotsho district, Matabeleland North province.

The event graced by Vice President Kembo Mohadi highlighted the company’s commitment to social responsibility and community development and served as a commemoration of the life of the late visionary John Landa Nkomo.

Also present at the event is Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Richard Moyo, Environment, Climate, and Wildlife Minister Dr Sithembiso Nyoni, senior Government officials and NetOne officials.

The campaign which saw the donation of sports kits, brought together a community in a unified effort to combat substance abuse and promote healthy activities among youth.

NetOne, known for more than just its wide network coverage, has been actively involved in various community initiatives with a focus on making a positive impact under their theme hashtag #ImpactingLives.

In a move to tackle the growing scourge of drug and substance abuse, the Zimbabwean Government in June this year launched the Zimbabwe Multi-Sectoral Drug and Substance Abuse Plan (2024-2030) during a ceremony presided over by President Mnangagwa.

Executives at NetOne have indicated that the initiative is an ongoing concern and will be spread across all provinces, then to districts as it aims in aiding Government in developing a drug-free country.

NetOne Chief Commercial Officer Mr Learnmore Musunda said there are committed to play a part in making a drug-free Zimbabwe.

“We decided to be here in Tsholotsho to join hands with the community as we celebrate the life of the late legendary leader, John Landa Nkomo. We are also here to carry forward his vision of a healthier, stronger and more united Zimbabwe.

“Tsholotsho, a community with its own unique charm and challenges, serves as one of the backdrops for NetOne’s Anti-Drug campaign. The campaign aims to address the issue of substance abuse within this community in a meaningful and impactful way. To our youth, I urge you to make wise choices- choices that will lead to a brighter future. Together we can eradicate this social vice,” said Mr Musunda.

NetOne Group Chief Executive Officer Engineer Raphael Mushanawani reiterated their commitment to “Leaving No One Behind” where he expressed his enthusiasm about the campaign taking off well and believes it will make meaningful impact to the society.

“The mission of NetOne’s Anti-Drug campaign is clear – to raise awareness about the dangers of substance abuse and empower the community to make healthier choices. The vision is to create a drug-free and thriving community in the country.

“To achieve its goals, the campaign employs a multi-faceted approach that includes educational initiatives, community engagement, and support services for those affected by drug abuse. By combining these strategies, NetOne aims to make a lasting impact in the fight against drug abuse. My team is more than capable of tackling this challenge head-on and contribute to the same effort by the government of the republic of Zimbabwe,” said Eng Mushanawani.

NetOne Acting Head Marketing Mr Tatenda Makumborenga said their organisation is a socially responsible entity that does not only talk about issues affecting the communities, but goes a step further into addressing these social ills in a bid to create a better Zimbabwe.

“NetOne not only talks the talk but also walks the walk by donating sports kits to support the local community’s sporting activities. These kits are aimed at promoting a healthy and active lifestyle among the youth as well as creating social activities that reduce the time available for the youths to have idle minds and engage in activities that lead to the destroying the social and moral fibre.

“The recipients of the sports kits are the young athletes and sports enthusiasts in Tsholotsho, who will now have access to quality equipment to pursue their passion for sports. NetOne’s gesture is sure to score big with the local sports community,” said Mr Makumborenga.

@mthabisi_mthire