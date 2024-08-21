NetOne revolutionises DStv Payments through OneMoney

Mthabisi Tshuma – Online Reporter

STATE owned telecommunications service provider NetOne through its OneMoney platform has expanded its suite of digital payment solutions to include DStv subscription payments as it moves towards enhancing customer convenience.

OneMoney’s DStv payment feature is not just limited to Zimbabwean packages; it spans international options, making it a versatile tool for those with diverse viewing preferences.

This innovative feature, accessible through simply dialing *554#, reaffirms NetOne’s commitment to providing cutting-edge, customer-centric solutions that seamlessly integrate into the daily lives of Zimbabweans.

The integration of DStv payments into OneMoney arrives at a pivotal moment, just as the European football season kicks off, offering customers an effortless way to stay connected to their favorite entertainment. Whether it’s thrilling sports, breaking news, or the latest in politics, OneMoney ensures that you never miss a moment of the action.

Speaking on this latest development, NetOne’s Group Chief Executive Officer, Engineer Raphael Mushanawani said the company continues to fulfill its vision of digital inclusivity.

“OneMoney is more than just a mobile wallet; it is a gateway to digital freedom. By incorporating DStv payments, we are not only enhancing convenience but also bridging the gap between the connected and the unconnected.

“Our goal is to ensure that every Zimbabwean, regardless of location, has access to the content they love,” said Eng Mushanawani.

NetOne Chief Commercial Officer Mr Learnmore Musunda said the development is a strategical move in improving digital solutions.

“As we continue to innovate, our focus remains on delivering value to our customers. The ability to pay for DStv via OneMoney is a testament to our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our market.

“It’s about creating a seamless experience that integrates with the lifestyle of our customers, making everyday transactions easier and more accessible,” said Mr Musunda.

“This move underscores NetOne’s broader mission of connecting the unconnected, offering a lifeline to quality content for every customer, no matter where they are.”

“As the digital landscape continues to evolve, NetOne remains at the forefront, delivering solutions that are not only innovative but also deeply rooted in the needs of the Zimbabwean populace. With OneMoney, the future of digital transactions is here, bringing the world of entertainment to your fingertips—swift, secure, and incredibly convenient.” – @mthabisi_mthire