NetOne speaks out against airtime vendors using unofficial exchange rates

Michelle Moyo, [email protected]

NETONE, a mobile network operator (MNO), says it opposes the sale of its airtime above the gazetted prices set by the Postal & Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ).

This stance comes in response to vendors who use an exchange rate different from the official interbank rate to sell airtime in Bond.

Prominent Zimbabweans have taken to social media, asserting that NetOne has deviated from the official rate, selling airtime at nearly twice the official price.

In a statement, NetOne strongly advised its customers to purchase airtime exclusively from authorised retail stores, approved distributors, and reputable online platforms.

The statement reads “It has come to our attention that there are reports regarding the sale of NetOne airtime at unauthorised prices. We would like to emphasise that NetOne Cellular does not endorse or authorise the selling of airtime above the gazetted prices by relevant regulatory authorities. The pricing model of our products and services is guided by the official exchange rate.

“NetOne Cellular takes great pride in ensuring the accessibility and availability of our products and services to our esteemed customers.

“We urge you to purchase NetOne airtime exclusively from our official retail stores, authorised distributors and approved online platforms.

“Purchasing of airtime using the above official channels assures our customers of authenticity, reliability and security.

“NetOne Cellular remains committed to taking action against any unauthorised sale and distribution of our products.

“We request your cooperation and report any incidents or individuals involved in the unauthorised sale of NetOne airtime to our dedicated customer support helpline, 123 or our social media handles, ” read the statement.

