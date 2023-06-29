NetOne, Telecel review local dollar tariffs

Njabulo Nkomo, [email protected]

MOBILE phone network operators, NetOne and Telecel, have announced an increase in Zimbabwean dollar tariffs citing the need to cushion the business in the wake of the recent exchange rate volatility.

Leading telecommunications company, Econet Wireless increased its tariffs earlier while NetOne reviewed theirs on Wednesday.

“Dear valued customer, please note that we are reviewing our ZWL buddle tariffs with effect from Wednesday 28 June 2023,” said NetOne in a public notice shared on its social media sites.

Telecel has said it will similarly review its ZWL buddle prices effective 29 June 2023. The operators say the high rate of inflation emanating from the volatile exchange rate has pushed operation costs for the telecoms business.

The review of the tariffs by different service providers is regulated by the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe, which has stressed the need to align operating costs with revenue-generating activities in order to sustain the business.