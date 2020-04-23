NetOne, TelOne mobilise $10m Covid-19 package

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

STATE-OWNED telecommunications companies, TelOne and NetOne have set up a combined $10 million Covid-19 response facility to benefit three public health institutions in Harare and Bulawayo.

In a joint statement, the two parastatals said the specific areas being funded were for immediate Covid-19 response needs and long term improvement in key areas.

“TelOne and NetOne are pleased to announce the setting up of a joint Covid-19 response support facility to the tune of $10million.

“We have extended our business collaboration to establish a sustainable response plan, which will benefit three public hospitals namely Sally Mugabe (formerly Harare Hospital), Beatrice Infectious Diseases and Mpilo Central Hospitals. Specific areas being funded are both for immediate Covid-19 response needs and long-term improvement in key areas,” read the statement that was released yesterday.

The immediate response needs and long-term improvements in key areas focus on infrastructure development through supporting the refurbishment and adoption of one ward at each of the three hospitals.

In addition, attention would also be on medical equipment including Intensive Care Unit and ward care beds, bedside lockers and other ward furniture as well as suction machines, oxygen tanks, nebulisers and patient monitors.

Focus will also be on improving water reticulation through drilling and full installation of three boreholes at Sally Mugabe Hospital, two boreholes at Mpilo Central Hospital and one borehole at Beatrice Infectious Diseases Hospital while ensuring provision of consumables, which include FFP2 masks, N95 masks, dromex goggles, medium duty aprons, chemical overalls, cotton disposable overalls, glass face screens and an assortment of sanitisers and disinfectants.

“We are pleased to confirm that all the consumables, which are largely Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), sanitisers and other disinfectants are already in place and ready for distribution to the selected facilities.

“The drilling of the first three boreholes has been completed and drilling of the the remaining three is in progress.”

Meanwhile, refurbishment work is presently underway at the three hospitals and should be finalised over the next few weeks after which the new equipment would be delivered.

The newly refurbished and fully equipped wards are expected to be unveiled and officially handed over by end of next month. — @okazunga.