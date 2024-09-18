NetOne unveils OneBusiness Package

Mthabisi Tshuma – Online Reporter

TELECOMMUNICATIONS service provider NetOne has introduced an innovative communication solution designed to meet the diverse needs of businesses of all sizes—the OneBusiness Package.

This comprehensive package offers a range of powerful features that not only enhance connectivity but also streamline business operations.

From OnNet minutes and OffNet voice calls to international call minutes and a dedicated WhatsApp bundle, the OneBusiness package provides businesses with everything they need to stay connected and productive in today’s fast-paced digital world.

The OneBusiness package offers a holistic communication solution, including data for uninterrupted internet access, WhatsApp for convenient messaging, international calls for global connectivity, and both on- and off-net voice minutes for versatile communication.

With SMS services included for timely updates, the bundle ensures that businesses can communicate seamlessly across multiple platforms, simplifying their operations and improving efficiency.

NetOne Chief Commercial Officer Mr Learnmore Musunda said the OneBusiness package is part of the institutions transformative solutions.

“We welcome the future of business communication with NetOne. Our OneBusiness package is designed to meet the communication needs of today’s businesses, offering cutting-edge features with unparalleled flexibility.

“With this package, we aim to provide businesses with the tools to stay connected, enhance productivity, and streamline their communication processes, ensuring they remain competitive in the digital age,” said Mr Musunda.

NetOne Head of Enterprise Business Unit Ms Chengeto Shavi said the bundle’s flexible pricing allows businesses to choose a plan that fits their budget.

“At NetOne, we understand that businesses have varying needs and financial considerations. That’s why the OneBusiness package offers a flexible pricing structure, enabling businesses to select a package tailored to their specific requirements.

“Whether you need to scale up or down, the bundle offers cost-effective solutions to suit your budget while delivering top-tier communication services,” said Ms Shavi.

NetOne Acting Head of Marketing Mr Tatenda Makumborenga said the OneBusiness package stands out as a cost-efficient solution, offering businesses the ability to optimize their communication expenses without compromising on quality.

“Our clientele should say goodbye to communication headaches and hello to a streamlined, budget-friendly solution. The OneBusiness package is the smart choice for businesses looking to enhance their communication efficiency without breaking the bank.

“To subscribe to the OneBusiness package and take your business to the next level, dial *371# on your NetOne line and select the OneBusiness Bundle option and register and then follow prompts. For any questions or assistance, NetOne offers a variety of support options through calling NetOne’s customer service hotline at 123 for immediate help, visiting any NetOne store for in-person support, explore NetOne’s website for FAQs and self-help guides, reach out to NetOne on social media platforms for a quick response or email NetOne at [email protected] for detailed queries,” said Mr Makumborenga.