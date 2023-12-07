NetOne upgrade to provide world-class service to subscribers

Sikhulekelani Moyo, [email protected]

TELECOMMUNICATIONS company NetOne Cellular Pvt Ltd is undertaking a network upgrade aimed at consistently delivering exceptional service.

In a statement, the company said it is steadfast in its commitment to delivering top-tier services to customers in Zimbabwe and beyond.

“Upheld by our core values of accountability, agility, innovation, integrity, and excellence, we continuously strive to address everyday challenges faced by our customers with innovative solutions. In line with this dedication, we are currently undergoing a substantial network upgrade aimed at consistently delivering exceptional service,” reads the statement.

“This ongoing upgrade is poised to revolutionise our network infrastructure, resulting in a marked enhancement of both data and voice services for our esteemed customers.”

The company also advised its customers that during this transition, intermittent service disruptions may occur.

“Rest assured, our dedicated team of engineers is diligently ensuring a smooth and expedited transition for all our valued customers.”

“The upgrade is expected to reach completion by December 30, 2023, marking a milestone in our commitment to providing unparalleled service,” read the statement.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our customers for their unwavering patience and support throughout this pivotal network enhancement. Your loyalty is paramount as we endeavor to elevate your communication experience to new heights.”

