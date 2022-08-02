Never Tigere leaves Azam FC

The Chronicle

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

TANZANIAN outfit Azam FC have parted ways with Warriors midfielder Never Tigere.

He leaves the club together with Paul Katema and Charles Zulu.

Social media has over the last few weeks been awash with speculation over Tigere’s future and Azam put all that to rest on Monday.

“Thank you so much for your service, wish you all the best in your new football career,” read the statement from the club.

Tigere joined Azam from FC Platinum in January last year from Zimbabwean champions FC Platinum.

