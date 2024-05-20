Neville Mutsvangwa bail judgement set for Wednesday

Online Reporter

JUDGMENT has been set for Wednesday in the case of Neville Mutsvangwa and two others who approached the Harare High Court seeking bail.

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe said the trio had been initially denied bail by a Harare Magistrate.

“The three were arraigned before the Harare Magistrates’ Court facing allegations of contravening the Exchange Control Act, Bank Use Promotion and Suppression of Money Laundering Act as well as the Money Laundering and Proceeds of Crime Act. Allegations are that the three were unlawfully dealing in foreign currency as well as operating an illegal money transfer establishment which they used to unlawfully transfer foreign currency to foreign banks,” said the NPAZ.

Mutsvangwa, the NPAZ said, faces a separate charge of contravening the Postal and Telecommunications Act in that he was allegedly found in possession of Star Link equipment.