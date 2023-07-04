Neville Sigauke collabos Asaph on latest offering, Mhondoro

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

MBIRA Dze Hip Hop artiste Neville Sigauke has collaborated with Bulawayo’s wonder boy Asaph in a track titled Mhondoro.

The South Africa-based artiste released the track last month with the visuals premiering on Trace Africa last week.

Speaking from his South Africa base, Sigauke said it was an honour to work with a fellow local artiste.

“The mbira was done by Seth Geddes from USA with uncredited vocals by my mother Mrs Sigauke. I produced the track. Mhondoro means lion, which is my totem. When Seth Geddes sent me the mbira audio, I then started thinking of ways I could turn it into a song.

“Playing the audio, I kept on hearing chants of the old traditional Shona song ‘Mhondoro Dzinomwa Muna Save’ in my head. Mhondoro/ Shumba /Lion that’s me and Save River which is in Birchenough Bridge where we have a family home. It’s also part of my childhood. So I made another version of the song turning it into a Mbira Dze Hip Hop song with the help of Asaph who delivered a monstrous verse,” said Sigauke.

He said having his mum play a part in the track was a blessing.

“The visuals were shot and edited by Nobert Mapfoche aka Edix with the assistance of Wonder Ncube of Black Photography and Sanz, an award-nominated designer who assisted on the fashion side of things.

“The model is Zinzile Ngwenya.” – @mthabisi_mthire