1 285 new malaria cases in one week

Online Reporter

A total of 1 285 malaria cases were reported this week, bringing the cumulative figure to 25 717 cases and 47 deaths since the beginning of the year.

A Disease Surveillance Report released by the Ministry of Health and Child Care for the week ending May 19 shows that 129 of the reported cases affect children under the age of five.

“Of the reported cases, 10.3 percent were from the under fives The provinces that reported the highest number of cases were Mashonaland Central Province (784) and Mashonaland West Province (347).

“The cumulative figures for malaria are 25 717 cases and 47 deaths,” reads the report.

 

 

