10 000 boreholes to be drilled by November

Online Reporter

Government is targeting to drill at least 10 000 boreholes across the country by November this year.

Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Minister, Dr Anxious Masuka, said this during a question and answer session in the National Assembly.

Dr Masuka was responding to Mouth Darwin North Member of Parliament, Labbany Munemo’s question on the drilling of boreholes across the country.

“The programme is aimed at making sure that each and every village has a place where a borehole will be drilled so that communities have access to clean water for domestic use and their livestock,” he said.

“The boreholes are being installed with solar-powered pumps to benefit each of the country`s 35 000 villages, along with water storage tanks and a one-hectare drip irrigation space.”

Dr Masuka further indicated that so far, they have drilled 2 006 boreholes throughout the country.

“We have drilled boreholes throughout the country. So far, 2 006 boreholes have been drilled. Of these boreholes, 229 have been converted into village units,” said Dr Masuka.

“We have created about 429 village units. Before Friday next week, we will have added 535.”