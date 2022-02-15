NEW: 220 Covid-19 cases recorded

Angela Sibanda, Chronicle Reporter

A total of 220 new Covid 19 cases were recorded yesterday, the highest number so far this month.

Masvingo Province recorded 60 cases, the highest number while Harare recorded only three new cases, the lowest.

The recovery rate remains at 96 percent.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care’s daily situational report, the seven-day rolling average for new cases has risen to 142 from 132.

“As of 14 February, Zimbabwe had a total of 231 603 confirmed cases, including 223 337 recoveries and 5 374 deaths. A total of 4 315 627 have been vaccinated against Covid-19,” read the report.