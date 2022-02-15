NEW: 77 countries endorse Zim global MICE tourism membership

Business Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) through the National Convention Bureau, has secured international membership with The Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI).

The development is a remarkable stride in promoting MICE (Meetings, Incentive Travel, Conferences and Exhibitions) tourism and buttresses growing confidence in Destination Zimbabwe.

The MICE industry is regarded as a key feature in tourism recovery thrives globally as it gives access to international events that can be attracted into the destination, translating into international arrivals.

Following an endorsement by 77 countries, Zimbabwe now joins other leading African countries on this picturesque global stage, namely Rwanda and South Africa, with the UFI accreditation for exhibitions.

ZTA, acting chief executive, Mr Givemore Chidzidzi, confirmed the development, which strongly supports the country’s National Tourism and Growth Recovery Strategy.

“We’re excited about this new international membership with UFI, which is the leading global association of the world’s tradeshow organizers, convention bureaus, exhibition centre operators, as well as major national and international exhibition associations, and selected partners of the exhibition industry,” he said.

Mr Chidzidzi said UFI’s main goal was to represent, promote and support the business interests of its members and the exhibition industry and represents around 50,000 exhibition industry partners globally.

More than 913 UFI approved (International) exhibitions proudly bear the UFI approved label, a quality guarantee for visitors and exhibitors alike.

This means Zimbabwe will soon be visible on this international platform for MICE tourism, he added.

“We’re pleased that our national exhibitions will soon feature on the UFI brand, attracting the much-needed attendance from our source markets and beyond,” said Mr Chidzidzi.

UFI, thus, brings together destinations through various dialogues and interactive regional chapter sessions. The platforms for engagements and collaborations are plentiful for members of UFI as re-engagements are key to reviving the tourism sector following the effects of the Covid-19 Pandemic, said Mr Chidzidzi.

“Let me hasten to say that this membership will also largely benefit the exhibition industry, such as professional exhibition organizers, exhibition venues and suppliers who are interested in creating more visibility for their businesses on the international platform,” he said.

“We call upon this industry to work with us and ride on our membership as UFI provides exhibition organizers that meet the highest global standards with reliable, up to-date statistics, international guiding practices and experiences, which allows for members to be constantly abreast with changing trends and challenges that are affecting the exhibition industry globally.”

The country’s new tourism membership comes at an opportune time when travel restrictions have been lifted across the globe.

This will further support marketing initiatives such as the recently launched ‘Meet In Zim Campaign’, which is meant to spearhead the destination’s promotional activities.