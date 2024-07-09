New agent hits ground running

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

KUDA Mushamba, who was the only candidate to excel at the Fifa agents’ examination last month has already got down to business early on in his career by setting up his own sports agency.

Mushamba became the seventh accredited agent in the country and has wasted no time in getting down to action, setting up his agency, which he has named the Kroenet Sports Agency.

The agency was born a month after Mushamba got his accreditation as a player agent.

After attaining his accreditation as a Fifa agent, the Bulawayo-based Mushamba joined a list of six other agents that have formed an association chaired by Gibson Mahachi, with Lindela Tshuma as secretary-general.

The members are Denford Mutashu, Garikayi Gilbert Sengwe, Lindela Tshuma, George Deda and Adonis Sithole.

Through his agency, Mushamba has a dream of helping young players reach their full potential by using his background as a qualified accountant.

“In setting up this agency, it is my contribution to the beautiful game. Kroenet Sports Agency will play a crucial role in making sure that our footballers and all those involved with the game do not fall victim to unregistered agents. I am a football person and my dream has always been to help the game grow in any way that I possibly could. So, in setting up this agency, it is my contribution to the beautiful game,” he said.

Mushamba believes that football has been commercialised and he said he wants to be a part of the football business. His taking up the agents’ examination and setting up of an agency is a step in his dream of making sure that players and coaches reach their maximum capabilities.

He wishes to interact, on a daily basis, with coaches and players.

To become a licensed Fifa agent, one must first officially register and pay the licensing fee through the Fifa Agents Platform.

However, registering via the Fifa Agent Platform does not automatically register one with the national association.

“In the majority of footballing countries, you must also register locally and in some cases, make a separate payment to the national association to receive membership from them,” reads a section on agents, on the Fifa website.

The initiative to increase the number of registered agents in the country and having more agencies like Kroenet Sports Agency is aimed at reducing incidents of players falling prey to unlicensed agents.