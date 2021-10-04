NEW: Alderman Amen Mpofu to be buried tomorrow

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

FORMER Bulawayo Deputy Mayor Alderman Amen Mpofu will be buried on Tuesday at Lady Stanley Cemetery.

Alderman Mpofu (67) died on Friday from kidney failure at Mpilo Central Hospital.

In a statement, the Bulawayo City Council said councillors will hold a special council meeting in honour of Alderman Mpofu, in the morning, before his burial.

“Alderman Mpofu will be buried on Tuesday, 5 October 2021. A special Council meeting will be held in his Honour on Tuesday, 5 October 2021 at 09:00 hours in the Council Chamber and thereafter a Burial Service will be conducted at the Amphitheatre from 10:00 hours. He will be buried at the Lady Stanley Cemetery,” said the council.

Alderman Mpofu was elected as Ward Two councillor and was sworn into office in 2003 and re-elected in 2008 for the 2008-2013 term of office.

During his tenure, he served as a Deputy Mayor from 2008–2013.

He represented the local authority in various outside bodies and committees which included the Local Authorities Pension Fund Board of Trustees 2003/2004, Bulawayo Metropolitan Province Development Committee 2008/2009, Urban Councils Association of Zimbabwe Committee 2008/2009, Bulawayo Twinning Committee 2008/2009 and the Zimbabwe Urban Councils Workers Union: Works Council 2008/2009.

He was elevated to the coveted title of Alderman on 14 May 2018.

Alderman Mpofu is survived by four children, one girl and three boys. Mourners are gathered at Number 2 Rowena Road, Sauerstown.

@bonganinkunzi