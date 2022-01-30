NEW: Amavevane hold elective annual general meeting

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

One of Bulawayo’s most flamboyant social football clubs, Amavevane, is this afternoon set to hold it’s elective annual general meeting at their Ascot racecourse club house.

Nicknamed Sinjalo, Amavevane members will, after deliberating on the chairman, treasurer and team manager’s reports, vote for the club chairman, secretary general, treasurer, team manager, committee member and team captain in terms of their club constitution. Members who are based outside the country will also be able to follow proceedings through social media platforms.

Despite being a social football club, Amavevane once ran a Division Two side which produced the likes of former Motor Action and national team striker Musa Mguni, former Chapungu and Highlanders player Dalisizwe Dlamini, former AmaZulu, Highlanders, national Under-20 and 23 forward Mgcini Mhlophe, former Njube Sundowns, Highlanders midfielder Stanford Collymore Ncube, ex AmaZulu, Highlanders and national team left winger Vusa Sgcebhe Nyoni as well as ex Zimbabwe Saints and Hwange striker Sisa Mandala Moyo.

Amavevane plays in the Golden Oldies Social Soccer League whose league games are yet to resume after stopping in 2020 following a total lockdown and freezing of all sporting activities as a result of an outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

While other social leagues in the country in general and Bulawayo in particular have started league games, GOSSL leadership has been adamant that all the players under the league must be fully vaccinated first in line with the country’s Covid-19 health guidelines.