New amnesty order for illegal firearm holders

Peter Matika, [email protected]

POLICE have issued a fresh call for individuals and institutions in possession of illegal firearms and ammunition to surrender their weapons under a newly launched amnesty order, which runs until September 30.

In a statement yesterday, national police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi urged those holding unlicensed firearms to take advantage of the amnesty period to avoid potential legal consequences.

The amnesty, which began on September 1, is part of ongoing efforts to curb the proliferation of illegal firearms and enhance public safety.

“Police have noted that some members of the public are in possession of firearms and ammunition yet are not licensed or authorised to have such weapons. This has led to the abuse of firearms in the country, in clear violation of the provisions of the Firearms Act, Chapter 10:09,” said Comm Nyathi.

He highlighted that the amnesty is also extended to licensed firearm holders who have neglected to renew their firearm certificates or notify authorities of changes in their residential or business addresses.

This oversight has made it difficult for police to conduct routine checks on the status of these firearms.

“As previously done in the years 2022 and 2023, the public and relevant institutions are reminded and urged to go to the nearest police stations and formally surrender all firearms,” said Comm Nyathi.

The call to surrender firearms is directed at various groups, including companies that have ceased operations, farmers, miners, hunters and individuals who are no longer in the same position that warranted their initial firearm certification.

Comm Nyathi also urged the relatives of deceased firearm licence holders to surrender any firearms that may be in their possession without proper authorisation.

He said unregistered firearms obtained through smuggling, among other means, should be surrendered to the State for destruction or registration.

Comm Nyathi further noted that gun dealers, gun clubs and security companies holding unclaimed or redundant firearms should also comply with the amnesty and turn in these weapons to the ZRP National Armoury for destruction by the State.

“Gun dealers or gun clubs holding unclaimed firearms that were surrendered to them for safe keeping for a considerable long period should be surrendered to the State. Security companies holding on to redundant firearms should be surrendered to the Zimbabwe Republic Police National Armoury for destruction by the State,” he said.

Comm Nyathi said the amnesty is part of a broader strategy to reduce the number of illegal firearms in circulation, thereby mitigating the risk of firearm-related crimes.

He said police will be conducting physical checks and verifications on residential and business premises suspected of harbouring illegal firearms.

“In the same vein, all licensed firearm owners are implored to visit local police stations and update their records in compliance with the Firearms Act Chapter 10:09,” said Comm Nyathi.

The renewed amnesty comes as the country grapples with a rise in firearm-related crimes, often committed with unregistered guns. In response to this growing threat, President Mnangagwa granted a similar amnesty in September 2022, in line with Article 12 of the SADC Protocol on the control of firearms, ammunition and related materials. During that period, a total of 580 unregistered firearms were surrendered.