New awards for NAMA 2024 on the cards?

From left: NACZ Director Nicholas Moyo, Board member Jomo Mhone and Provincial Arts Manager Miss Cleopatra Dube at the consultative meeting held on Wednesday at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo. (Pic by @CulxureMag)

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

ON Wednesday, the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) held a consultative meeting with the stakeholders for the refining of the National Arts and Merit Awards (NAMA).

The meeting held at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe (NGZ) in Bulawayo, complemented the ones that have been held in Harare since last year to review NAMA.

It comes as a response to concerns the awards’ adjudication panel has expressed over the dance, media, and music categories.

The 21st edition of the NAMAs will be held on 25 February in Harare and the theme for this year is, “Unlocking Dreams.”

Chaired by the NACZ’s director, Nicholas Moyo, the meeting’s outcomes suggested category renaming and reshuffling, which meant more could be added and/or some could be done away with.

NAMA, established in 2002 has 33 awards under the categories of Visual Arts, Film and Television, Spoken Word, Media, Music, Dance, Literary, and Theatre.

The interactive meeting was attended by members of the cultural and creative industry who included Simon Mambazo, Pathisa Nyathi, Daniel Lasker, Thaluso Da Poet, Thorne Laroq, Archy Hadebe, and Kudakwashe Takundwa. From the Council, Provincial Programmes Officer William Nyandoro, Board member Jomo Mhone and Provincial Arts Manager Miss Cleopatra Dube.

In his keynote address, Moyo outlined how the Council handles its business to ensure vibrancy, authenticity and the celebration of creative arts.

“Over the years, NAMA has been on a drive to improve the arts sector and utilises different platforms for entries and these include completing a physical entry form which one will then drop at our offices or galleries countrywide. Creatives can also fill a digital form on our website and this has seen 40 percent of entries coming via that channel.

“We have also selected monitors from stakeholders in the sector to identify talent. That’s the reason why you sometimes see some new talented acts in the game gaining recognition. These monitors help identify creative personnel gain recognition. This meeting will help NAMA respond to trends in the arts sector,” he said.

The main categories and awards that might be altered include the Film and Television were the current Outstanding Screen Production (Full Length Film) might be changed to Outstanding Screen Production (Feature) and the Outstanding Music Video might be put under Music Awards. An Outstanding Documentary award might be added as well.

Under the Dance Awards, an Outstanding Dance Production might be the latest addition while the Outstanding Mix Media Work under the Visual Arts Awards might be done away with to refine the category.

Such suggestions might see NAMA getting new and/or renamed awards next year. The NACZ through its Board of Directors reaffirmed its commitment to continue promoting and developing the arts sector in the country. – @MbuleloMpofu