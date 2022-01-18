NEW: Babongile Sikhonjwa to launch his campaign for Highlanders vice-chairmanship

Bongani Ndlovu, Sports Reporter

Aspiring Highlanders Football Club vice-chairman, Babongile Sikhonjwa, will officially launch his campaign on Tuesday at the Red Cafe in Bulawayo.

The socialite, comedian and radio personality will battle it out with football administrator Fiso Siziba in the elections set for February 6.

The Highlanders’ vice-chairmanship is being vacated by Modern Ngwenya, who is ineligible to seek re-election after serving two terms as per the club’s constitution.

Sikhonjwa said he will articulate his vision for the club at the launch.

“The launch is me saying to Bosso members, I am ready to stand up and be counted. The launch will articulate what I believe I can offer our club. It is also about me saying to the members this is what I am bringing to the table,” Sikhonjwa said.

“All card-carrying members are invited,” he added.

