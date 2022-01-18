NEW: Blanket Mine exceeds 2021 revised production guidance

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

CALEDONIA Mining Corporation’s owned Blanket Mine in Gwanda, Matabeleland South province surpassed its revised increased production guidance of between 65 000 ounces and 67 000oz for 2021 to reach 67,476oz.

The latest production figures were 17 percent up than the 2020 output figures.

Caledonia chief executive officer, Mr Steve Curtis had this to say: “This has been an outstanding performance and a tremendous team effort. I would like to thank all our employees for their hard work in achieving this result and that we were able to exceed our revised annual production guidance.

“The commissioning of the Central Shaft, record gold production, along with a continued commitment to safety, all in one year, is an outstanding achievement and testament to the quality of the Caledonia technical team.

“Now that the Central Shaft is complete, the Company will also focus on other areas of its growth strategy, as we continue to evaluate investment opportunities, with a vision of becoming a multi asset gold producer.” —@KazungaOliver