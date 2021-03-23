New bloggers shine at Zim Blog Awards 2021

The Chronicle
Bloggers were awarded at the 2021 Zim Blog Awards with the winners list being released yesterday.
Notable among the winners was Bulawayo-based Afro-tribal musician Stewie Le Savage through his blog accordingtostewielasavage and Ingudukazi Magazine.
A blog (a shortened version of “weblog”) is an online journal or informational website displaying information in reverse chronological order, with the latest posts appearing first, at the top. It is a platform where a writer or a group of writers share their views on an individual subject.
In a statement, award organisers said they received overwhelming entries showing the growth of the medium.
“After 302 nominations, 6 681 votes and hours of checking and vetting, we have reached the climax of the 2021 Zim Blog Awards. Over the past three editions, we’ve learnt and grown and we were pleased to see that the quality in content creators has grown with us.
“This time around, we have five recurring winners and 20 new winners from the previous editions. A positive sign for us symbolising the growth of our creative industry. It may also be a silver lining from the pandemic, as it allowed creatives time and opportunity to discover, reinvent, create and improve,” said the organisers.
“The category that has experienced the most growth is the personal blog category. Growing by 15% this edition and 8% the previous edition, personal blogs are proving to be a great place for one to express their creativity.
“Often, we see content creators use them to write about their personal experiences covering various topics from book reviews, mental health, fitness, food, relationships, politics, sports and social issues, but they really don’t niche down to a specific topic. Plenty of the personal blogs are a mixed bag of well-crafted content and this category continues to be the most competitive every year.”
However, organisers noted that there are some categories that have not grown as much as some had no more than three viable nominations while some had no nominations at all.
“Photography, health and fitness, travel, food and drink, spiritual and religion, automotive, education, family and parenting, hair and beauty, humanitarian, relationships and dating, are just some of the categories that received low numbers of nominations. There is a big opportunity for content creators to niche out of their personal blogs and dominate other categories,” noted organisers.
“A pleasant feature for us this year was to see nominations for the corporate blog category. Signs that the local corporate world is investing more into content creation and the consumers are appreciating it enough to nominate their favourite corporate blogs.”
Below is a list of the Zim Blog Awards 2021 winners:
BEST ARTS AND CULTURE
Zimbo Son
BEST BUSINESS AND FINANCE
The Entrepreneurial Magazine
BEST CREATIVE WRITING
Tudzaa
BEST ENTERTAINMENT
263 Culture
BEST FASHION AND STYLE
Thick’N’Stylish
BEST PERSONAL BLOG
Impilo Nje
BEST SELF-DEVELOPMENT/MOTIVATIONAL
Motimagz Magazine
BEST WOMEN AND GIRLS
iNgudukazi Magazine
BEST TECH/DIGITAL/SCIENCE
Techzim
BEST SOCIAL ISSUES AND POLITICS
Kubatana
BEST AUTOMOTIVES
Drivetorque
BEST EDUCATION
HeyAnci
BEST FOOD AND DRINK
Zimbo Kitchen
BEST LIFESTYLE
Kicking it with Mimi
BEST MEDIA AND COMMUNICATION
Mumhanzi Media
BEST RELATIONSHIPS AND DATING
Life and Things with Faithpanashe
BEST SPIRITUALITY AND RELIGION
Hallelujahmag.com
BEST TEEN BLOGGER
Highs and Lows
BEST CORPORATE BLOG
BPO Zimbabwe
BEST HAIR AND BEAUTY
Runako Connect
BEST HUMANITARIAN
According to Stewie Le Savage
BEST TRAVEL AND TOURISM
Tanaka Travels
PODCAST OF THE YEAR
Feeling Station
VLOGGER OF THE YEAR
Kumbirai neRutendo
BLOGGER OF THE YEAR
Zimbo Son