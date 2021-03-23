New bloggers shine at Zim Blog Awards 2021

Bloggers were awarded at the 2021 Zim Blog Awards with the winners list being released yesterday.

Notable among the winners was Bulawayo-based Afro-tribal musician Stewie Le Savage through his blog accordingtostewielasavage and Ingudukazi Magazine.

A blog (a shortened version of “weblog”) is an online journal or informational website displaying information in reverse chronological order, with the latest posts appearing first, at the top. It is a platform where a writer or a group of writers share their views on an individual subject.

In a statement, award organisers said they received overwhelming entries showing the growth of the medium.

“After 302 nominations, 6 681 votes and hours of checking and vetting, we have reached the climax of the 2021 Zim Blog Awards. Over the past three editions, we’ve learnt and grown and we were pleased to see that the quality in content creators has grown with us.

“This time around, we have five recurring winners and 20 new winners from the previous editions. A positive sign for us symbolising the growth of our creative industry. It may also be a silver lining from the pandemic, as it allowed creatives time and opportunity to discover, reinvent, create and improve,” said the organisers.

“The category that has experienced the most growth is the personal blog category. Growing by 15% this edition and 8% the previous edition, personal blogs are proving to be a great place for one to express their creativity.

“Often, we see content creators use them to write about their personal experiences covering various topics from book reviews, mental health, fitness, food, relationships, politics, sports and social issues, but they really don’t niche down to a specific topic. Plenty of the personal blogs are a mixed bag of well-crafted content and this category continues to be the most competitive every year.”

However, organisers noted that there are some categories that have not grown as much as some had no more than three viable nominations while some had no nominations at all.

“Photography, health and fitness, travel, food and drink, spiritual and religion, automotive, education, family and parenting, hair and beauty, humanitarian, relationships and dating, are just some of the categories that received low numbers of nominations. There is a big opportunity for content creators to niche out of their personal blogs and dominate other categories,” noted organisers.

“A pleasant feature for us this year was to see nominations for the corporate blog category. Signs that the local corporate world is investing more into content creation and the consumers are appreciating it enough to nominate their favourite corporate blogs.”

Below is a list of the Zim Blog Awards 2021 winners:

BEST ARTS AND CULTURE

Zimbo Son

BEST BUSINESS AND FINANCE

The Entrepreneurial Magazine

BEST CREATIVE WRITING

Tudzaa

BEST ENTERTAINMENT

263 Culture

BEST FASHION AND STYLE

Thick’N’Stylish

BEST PERSONAL BLOG

Impilo Nje

BEST SELF-DEVELOPMENT/MOTIVATIONAL

Motimagz Magazine

BEST WOMEN AND GIRLS

iNgudukazi Magazine

BEST TECH/DIGITAL/SCIENCE

Techzim

BEST SOCIAL ISSUES AND POLITICS

Kubatana

BEST AUTOMOTIVES

Drivetorque

BEST EDUCATION

HeyAnci

BEST FOOD AND DRINK

Zimbo Kitchen

BEST LIFESTYLE

Kicking it with Mimi

BEST MEDIA AND COMMUNICATION

Mumhanzi Media

BEST RELATIONSHIPS AND DATING

Life and Things with Faithpanashe

BEST SPIRITUALITY AND RELIGION

Hallelujahmag.com

BEST TEEN BLOGGER

Highs and Lows

BEST CORPORATE BLOG

BPO Zimbabwe

BEST HAIR AND BEAUTY

Runako Connect

BEST HUMANITARIAN

According to Stewie Le Savage

BEST TRAVEL AND TOURISM

Tanaka Travels

PODCAST OF THE YEAR

Feeling Station

VLOGGER OF THE YEAR

Kumbirai neRutendo

BLOGGER OF THE YEAR

Zimbo Son