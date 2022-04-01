New border movement rules gazetted

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

Travellers vaccinated against Covid-19 may with immediate effect travel through the country’s ports of entry and exit after the government put in place the necessary legal instruments in line with the latest cabinet decision.

This follows the gazetting of the new regulations by the Minister of Health and Child Care, Dr Constantino Chiwenga today.

Under Statutory Instrument 67 of 2022 vaccinated travellers are allowed to enter and leave the country and those who are not vaccinated will have to produce a PCR negative certificate not valid for more than 48 hours.

On Tuesday Cabinet resolved to scrap PCR Test requirements for all returning residents and visitors provided they are fully vaccinated against Covid19.

“The Public Health (COVID19), Prevention, Containment and Treatment (national Lockdown) (No 2) (Amendment) order 2022 (No 40), published in Statutory Instrument 18 of 2022, is amended in section 2…by the repeal of paragraph c and substitution of e for the purpose of Section 8 (power to close ports of entry and exit,” read part of SI 67 0f 2022.

“Provided that this paragraph does not apply to any returning resident or visitor who exhibits to an enforcement officer a valid vaccination certificate to the effect that he or she has been fully vaccinated against covdi19 by means of one or more of the vaccines approved by the World Health Organisation for that purpose”.

The restrictions on gatherings were also lifted under the new order pending further review by the responsible minister.

