  • Today Wed, 03 Jul 2024

New born baby found dead

New born baby found dead

Sheronrose Mugombi,[email protected]

POLICE in Harare are investigating a case of infanticide.

In a statement on X, police said the body of a newly born baby girl was found dumped behind a sports bar in Ushewekunze

 

Police said anyone with information should report to any nearest station.

You Might Also Like

/

Comments