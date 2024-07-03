New born baby found dead
Sheronrose Mugombi,[email protected]
POLICE in Harare are investigating a case of infanticide.
In a statement on X, police said the body of a newly born baby girl was found dumped behind a sports bar in Ushewekunze
Police said anyone with information should report to any nearest station.
