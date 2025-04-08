New boss at Bosso

Fungai Muderere, Zimpapers Sports Hub

HIGHLANDERS chairman, Kenneth Mhlophe has voiced confidence in interim CEO Kindman Ndlovu, following the resignation of Brian Moyo amid serious corruption allegations. Moyo is accused of orchestrating a fraudulent player transfer deal with Bulawayo Chiefs, resulting in a US$5 000 overcharge, allegedly siphoned off with the assistance of Bulawayo Chiefs administrator, Andrew Mandigora.

The pair are accused of inflating player transfer fees, misleading club executives and misappropriating the illicit funds.

Sources close to the deal revealed that while the actual agreed transfer fee between the clubs stood at US$18 000, Moyo submitted a doctored invoice reflecting US$23 000 — triggering alarm bells within the Bosso corridors.

An internal audit swiftly unearthed what insiders have described as a “deliberate scheme to siphon funds,” allegedly with Moyo taking US$2 000 and Mandigora, US$3 000.

The fraud accusations, coupled with mounting internal pressure, forced Moyo to resign on Saturday.

Despite the money being returned, Mandigora has also been thrown under the bus. Bulawayo Chiefs officially suspended him from his duties yesterday, citing his involvement in the deceitful transaction and breach of club policy.

In a strongly-worded letter addressed to Mandigora, Bulawayo Chiefs made it clear they would not tolerate any form of interference in the ongoing investigation.

“This decision has been made in light of serious allegations regarding your involvement in fraudulent transactions, specifically concerning the submission of invoices with exaggerated amounts in collaboration with another club’s official.

“Please return all club property and ensure that you have no further access to club resources, systems, or confidential information during this period. We take these allegations seriously and appropriate steps will be taken to ensure a thorough investigation is conducted,” read the letter.

While the footballing fraternity reels from the revelations, Highlanders have moved quickly to restore order. In a statement issued yesterday, Bosso chairman Kenneth Mhlophe expressed full backing for the newly-appointed interim CEO, Ndlovu, a member of the club’s executive committee.

“Following the resignation of Brian Moyo as the chief executive officer, Highlanders is pleased to announce the appointment of Kindman Ndlovu as interim chief executive officer. The club has every confidence that Ndlovu’s leadership will ensure stability and continuity in the club’s operations, driving operations and success in the coming period,” said Mhlophe.

Ndlovu steps into the role at a volatile time for the Bulawayo giants, with supporters demanding accountability and a fresh start.

Moyo’s resignation, although anticipated, came just as disciplinary processes had been triggered against him — a move that underscored the seriousness with which the club is treating the matter.