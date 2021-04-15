New Bosso pair doubtful for Independence

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

NEWLY-signed Highlanders’ pair of utility player Pritchard Mphelele and winger Toto Banda are doubtful for the Independence Cup final against Dynamos after picking up injuries in Thursday’s training session.

Highlanders take on perennial rivals Dynamos in the Uhuru Cup at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Both teams are expected to parade their new signings in the first competitive domestic football match in over a year, following suspension of sports in March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Banda and Mphelele failed to finish the team’s training held at Barbourfields Stadium, as they limped off halfway through the session.

They were victims of crude tackles that crocked their ankles.

Bosso trained without a doctor or medic and head coach Mandla Mpofu said the duo was scheduled to meet the team’s medical team “late in the day”.

Besides injuries to the pair, Mpofu was content with his players’ application in training.

“It’s unfortunate that Banda and Mphelele have picked up injuries and we hope that thy won’t be out for long, seeing that we are only starting preseason. Their availability depends on the medical team’s assessment, but we won’t risk them if they are not ok,” said Mpofu.

Orlando Pirates youth product, striker Roddie Sibanda, also missed yesterday’s session.

All other newly-signed players, reigning Soccer Star of the Year Joel Ngodzo, seasoned midfielder Winston Mhango and defenders Andrew Tandi and Crispen Ncube trained with the rest of the squad.

Also present was defender Peter Muduhwa, who appeared “hungry” for Sunday’s games. – @ZililoR